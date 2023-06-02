Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gazprom to Stop Gas via Turkstream on June 5-12 for Maintenance

June 2, 2023

©Gazprom (File Image)
Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday that it would turn off gas flows in the Turkstream pipeline from June 5-12 to carry out annual maintenance work.

"The scheduled maintenance was agreed upon by all parties concerned in advance, Gazprom said, as cited by Reuters.

TurkStream is a gas pipeline extending from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea. The first of the pipeline’s two strings is intended for Turkish consumers, while the second one delivers gas to southern and southeastern Europe.

The pipeline has a total throughput capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (15.75 billion cubic meters per string).

