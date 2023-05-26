Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell's U.S. Gulf of Mexico Project

May 26, 2023

Appomattox platform ©Shell
Oilfield services company TechnipFMC said Thursday it had secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract with the oil giant Shell for its Dover development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

TechnipFMC said the contract was 'significant' in value, which, for TechnipFMC, means that it is worth between $75 million and $250 million.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will supply the subsea tree systems in addition to the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the umbilical, riser, and flowline systems. 

The Dover offshore development will tie back to the Appomattox offshore platform, where TechnipFMC previously supplied and installed the subsea production systems. 

Shell sanctioned the development of the Dover offshore oil field in mid-March.

Shell plans to develop the Dover project as a subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Appomattox offshore production platform, with two production wells produced through a 17.5-mile flowline and riser.

The Dover field is expected to start production in late 2024-early 2025 and produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates.

Discovered in 2018, Dover is located within Mississippi Canyon, approximately 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana, in about 7,500 feet of water.

 

