Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway April Oil, Gas Output Drop

May 23, 2023

Credit: Arild/AdobeStock
Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Norway's crude oil and gas output declined in April from the previous month, with gas output exceeding the official forecast slightly, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday. 

Crude oil output edged lower to 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 1.83 million bpd in March, slightly below a forecast of 1.82 million bpd, the NPD said. 

Natural gas production in April fell to 340.2 million cubic meters (bcm) per day from 351.9 mcm a month ago, but was 1.6% higher than forecast, it added. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Drone photo of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea. (Photo: Even Kleppa / Lizette Bertelsen – Equinor)

Norway's Energy Minister to Formally Open Revamped Njord...
Credit: brudertack69/AdobeStock

Record Orders, Strong Sales Drive Strong Q2 for Siemens...


Trending Offshore News

©BOEM

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey...
Offshore
©Barryroe Offshore Energy

Irish Minister's Decision Sparks Disappointment and...
Energy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Battle in UK Offshore Sector: 1650 Contractors Set to Strike Over Jobs and Pay

Battle in UK Offshore Sector: 1650 Contractors Set to Strike Over Jobs and Pay

Shell CEO Shielded by Security as Climate Protesters Try to Storm AGM Stage

Shell CEO Shielded by Security as Climate Protesters Try to Storm AGM Stage

Plexus' POS-GRIP Tech Gets Vote of Confidence as SLB Extends Licensing Agreement

Plexus' POS-GRIP Tech Gets Vote of Confidence as SLB Extends Licensing Agreement

2H Offshore Initiates Second Phase of Wellhead Fatigue JIP

2H Offshore Initiates Second Phase of Wellhead Fatigue JIP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine