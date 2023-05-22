U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore Oil Platform

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it had rescued three boaters from an offshore oil platform after their vessel sank near Freeport, Texas, Sunday.

"Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at approximately 3 a.m. from Matagorda County Sheriff's Office that three men were stranded on an offshore oil rig platform with no position after their vessel began taking on water," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and diverted an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

The Coast Guard aircrew located and relayed the position of the survivors to the boatcrew. Once the boat crew arrived on scene, the three men were taken aboard and brought to Surfside Marina. All boaters were reportedly in stable condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)