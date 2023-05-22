Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore Oil Platform

May 22, 2023

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)
A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it had rescued three boaters from an offshore oil platform after their vessel sank near Freeport, Texas, Sunday.

"Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at approximately 3 a.m. from Matagorda County Sheriff's Office that three men were stranded on an offshore oil rig platform with no position after their vessel began taking on water," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and diverted an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

The Coast Guard aircrew located and relayed the position of the survivors to the boatcrew. Once the boat crew arrived on scene, the three men were taken aboard and brought to Surfside Marina. All boaters were reportedly in stable condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said.A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)

Energy Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew and motor vessel Solitaire crew carry a Solitaire crewmember on a litter to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter May 16, 2023 near Port Fourchon Louisiana. The crewmember was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and was in need of a medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by courtesy asset)

Third Medical Evacuation in Three Months: Coast Guard...
© Ascannio/AdobeStock

Aramco Names Presidents for Upstream and Downstream...


Trending Offshore News

©Rafael Henrique/AdobeStock

Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum to...
Energy

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs
Technology

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment Project

Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment Project

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore Oil Platform

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore Oil Platform

CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil Fields

CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil Fields

Exxon Says Guyana Insurance Dispute Could Cut Revenue $350M/Month

Exxon Says Guyana Insurance Dispute Could Cut Revenue $350M/Month

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine