Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Awards TechnipFMC a Significant Contract for Riserless Light Well Intervention Services

May 19, 2023

©TechnipFMC (File image)
©TechnipFMC (File image)

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC will provide riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf for Equinor under a newly awarded contract.

TechnipFMC said Friday the two-year contract with Equinor was a significant one, which means that the value is between $75 million and $250 million.

The contract runs from 2024 to 2025, with options to extend for each of the three subsequent years. TechnipFMC will provide production enhancement, production data, and pre-plug-and-abandonment services to Equinor using the RLWI method.

RLWI enables well interventions from a monohull vessel, eliminating the need for a riser and the rig required to connect the riser to the subsea well. Instead, remotely operated Well Control Systems are used to facilitate operations on the seabed. This reduces cost and complexity, increases efficiency, and accelerates the timeframe for increased production, TechnipFMC said.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “TechnipFMC has been providing RLWI services to Equinor since 2006. Over that period, the average duration of an intervention has been reduced by nearly two-thirds thanks to improvements in process and technology, aided by the collaborative relationship with Equinor’s dedicated RLWI team. It is a pleasure to continue developing that relationship as we help our client meet demand for energy.”

 

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Well Intervention

Related Offshore News

Credit: VARD

Purus Wind Orders Two Offshore Wind Vessels from VARD
Credit: brudertack69/AdobeStock

Record Orders, Strong Sales Drive Strong Q2 for Siemens...


Trending Offshore News

Source: APPEA

ExxonMobil Considers Recycling Australian Infrastructure...
Technology
Saipem 7000 ©Saipem

Saipem Nets $850M Worth of Offshore Contracts in the Black...
Energy

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Current News

Exxon Rebuts Proxy Advisor, Says Net Zero Emissions Scenario 'Unlikely'

Exxon Rebuts Proxy Advisor, Says Net Zero Emissions Scenario 'Unlikely'

Sinclair and Scaraben Floating Wind Farms in UK to Test Innovative Foundation, Mooring Systems

Sinclair and Scaraben Floating Wind Farms in UK to Test Innovative Foundation, Mooring Systems

Spirit Energy Nets CO2 Storage License in East Irish Sea

Spirit Energy Nets CO2 Storage License in East Irish Sea

South Africa Grants Turkey's Karpowership Deal to Ease Power Crisis

South Africa Grants Turkey's Karpowership Deal to Ease Power Crisis

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine