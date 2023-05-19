Aker Solutions to Provide Dynamic and Static Subsea Umbilicals for ExxonMobil's Uaru Project

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions said Friday it had won a sizeable contract from ExxonMobil to provide dynamic and static subsea umbilical for the Uaru project in Guyana.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $45,9 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (currently around $137,7 million).

The contract includes the delivery of three dynamic and seven static umbilicals totaling over 52 kilometers in length. Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the Aker Solutions facility in Mobile, Alabama.

The work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The Uaru field is part of ExxonMobil's Starbroek project in Guayna and is expected to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily capacity after the planned start-up in 2026.

"We are excited by the award of the Uaru umbilical system, and to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil in Guyana, following the previous awards of the Payara and Yellowtail umbilical.

These projects constitute an important portfolio of work in one of the most exciting basins in the world," said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' subsea business.

ExxonMobil and its partners Hess and CNOOC sanctioned the $12.7 billion Uaru offshore project on April 28.

Japan's MODEC will deliver an FPSO vessel for the project. The Uaru FPSO is named ‘Errea Wittu’, which means ‘abundance,’ and will be the fifth offshore FPSO in Guyana and the first to be supplied by MODEC. The first four, two of which are now in production in the Stabroek block off Guyana, were/will be delivered by SBM Offshore.

Apart from supplying the Errea Wittu FPSO, MODEC will also provide ExxonMobil with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for 10 years from its first oil production.