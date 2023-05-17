SBM Offshore Picks M.A.R.S. for Sustainable Decommissioning of FPSO Capixaba

Modern American Recycling Services Europe, A/S (M.A.R.S.) has been awarded a contract by SBM Offshore for dismantling and green recycling of SBM Offshore’s FPSO Capixaba.

The FPSO Capixaba is 362 m long, with a Light Displacement Tonnage of 54.656 Mt. The contract includes engineering, preparation, dismantling, and green recycling of the unit.

The FPSO is moored in 1,350 m of water at Petrobras' Cachalote field in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. The lease with Petrobras ended in 2022.

FPSO Capixaba is expected to arrive at M.A.R.S., Europe yard in the Port of Frederikshavn, end of 2023 – early 2024.

"We are glad that SBM Offshore has chosen to retire and green recycle FPSO Capixaba at our EU-approved Green Recycling facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, compliant with all local, national and international rules and regulations," M.A.R.S.

The value of the contract was not disclosed M.A.R.S.