QatarEnergy Awards $10B EPC Contract to Technip Energies-led Joint Venture

QatarEnergy has awarded Technip Energies-led joint venture with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), a $10 billion engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contract for the onshore facilities of the North Field South Project (NFS).

According to QatarEnergy, the EPC contract’s value is around $10 billion, and its scope covers the construction of two mega LNG trains with a capacity of 8 MTPA each, with associated facilities for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery, as well as helium extraction and refining within Ras Laffan Industrial City.

It will include a large CO2 carbon capture and sequestration facility of 1.5 Mtpa, leading to 25% plus reduction of greenhouse gas emissions when compared to similar LNG facilities.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “We are extremely honored to have been awarded by QatarEnergy this mega LNG project, along with our long-standing partner CCC, a leading construction company for LNG trains.

"This award is a testament to the trust, extent, and strength of our relationship with QatarEnergy. This new project also reflects our leadership in the LNG market as well as our proven ability to integrate technologies towards low carbon LNG, critical in solving the trilemma for affordable, available and sustainable energy.”

QatarEnergy said that NFS, together with the North Field East (NFE) project, will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from the current 77 MTPA to 126 MTPA. QatarEnergy holds a 75% interest in the NFS project and has already signed partnership agreements with TotalEnergies, Shell, and ConocoPhillips for the remaining 25%.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy said: “QatarEnergy is proud to announce yet another significant milestone in the world’s largest LNG project, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the global demand for Natural Gas.”

"The NFS project is a unique development that minimizes its environmental footprint by design. It includes one of the largest CO2 capture and sequestration facilities and constitutes an important step towards achieving QatarEnergy’s target of more than 11 MTPA of CO2 capture and sequestration by 2035."

In addition to the carbon capture and sequestration facilities, the environmental attributes of the NFS project also include importing a significant portion of the project’s electrical power requirements from the grid in the form of renewable solar power, which will be generated at QatarEnergy’s solar power facilities currently under construction in Ras Laffan Industrial City, QatarEnergy said.

It also includes a 'jetty boil-off gas' recovery system, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The project will also conserve five million cubic meters of water per year by recovering 75% of the plant's tertiary water. Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions will also be minimized through the application of enhanced Dry Low NOx technology.