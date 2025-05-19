Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aramco, ADES Ink 10-Year Contract Renewal for Previously Suspended Jack-Up Rig

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Saudi oil and gas drilling contractor ADES Holding has signed a contract renewal with Aramco for one of its previously suspended offshore jack-up.

The unit was among the suspended rigs that were previously operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The contract renewal is for a firm duration of 10 years, adding significant long-term revenue visibility and backlog sustainability, according to the company. The total backlog for the renewal is estimated at $429 million (SAR 1.61 billion).

The rig is currently fulfilling a contract commitment in Thailand, ADES noted.

“We are pleased to have secured this 10-year renewal for one of our rigs in Saudi Arabia, particularly as it represents the re-contracting of a unit that was suspended in the Kingdom and is currently operating in Thailand.

“This renewal reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship with our client in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is a testament to ADES’ proven operational excellence and commitment to safety. The contract adds substantial long-term backlog, enhancing revenue visibility and profitability, and further supporting the group’s sustainable growth strategy,” said Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding.

