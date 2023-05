Eneti's offshore installation services subsidiary Seajacks UK has signed a reservation agreement, for its NG 5500 jack-up vessel, Seajacks Zaratan, for employment in the Asia Pacific region for between five and six months.

The reservation agreement, with an undisclosed client, will, if converted into a contract, generate between approximately €32.5 million and €38.0 million of revenue after estimated project costs.

The contract would start in the second quarter of 2024.