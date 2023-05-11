ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi-based oil firm ADNOC, has signed an agreement with SeaOwl for the design of unmanned remotely operated vessels capable of transporting vehicles, equipment, and supplies to and from offshore sites.

ADNOC L&S said these vessels would reduce carbon emissions by up to 30% as the vessel will be lighter and smaller, as facilities for a crew are not required.

"In addition, the smart automation systems will optimize routing and propulsion, further decarbonizing ADNOC L&S’ offshore operations in support of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and ADNOC’s 2030 Sustainability Agenda," ADNOC L&S said.

The design for the 55 meters long unmanned remotely operated vessel will allow the vessels to be operated from an onshore control room through a satellite link using the latest automation and self-navigation technology.

The design will utilize state of the art artificial intelligence systems to control propulsion, dynamic positioning, remote communication and cyber security, ADNOC L&S said.

SeaOwl, a French company specializing in the automation and digitalization of maritime services, will design the vessel, oversee its construction, and facilitate navigation permits. Seaowl will partner with Bureau Veritas (BV), a company specializing in testing, inspection, and certification, to facilitate obtaining the necessary navigation permits from the UAE maritime transportation affairs.

Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl said: “After the success of our Proof of Concept supported by the French Government, we are delighted to join forces with ADNOC L&S to bring a new era of sustainable logistics operations through digital automatization. This project will create strong ties with the UAE industrial landscape, as we plan to engage many other UAE players in this exciting journey.”



