Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Win Up to $1 Million: ADNOC Launches Global Competition to "Reshape Energy Landscape"

May 11, 2023

©ADNOC (File Image)
©ADNOC (File Image)

Abu Dhabi-based oil and gas giant ADNOC on Thursday launched a global competition to find innovations that will "reshape the global energy landscape."

The Decarbonization Technology Challenge is being supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), BP, Hub71, and the Net Zero Technology Center.

The competition was launched at UAE Climate Tech Forum in Abu Dhabi, where over 1,000 global policy makers, innovators, and industrial leaders met to drive technological solutions for decarbonization, ADNOC said.

Ten finalists will be invited to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges in December 2023. Winners will receive up to $1 million (AED3,670,000) in piloting opportunities with ADNOC. Scale-up companies specializing in carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), new energies, oil and gas emissions reduction, digital applications and advanced materials for decarbonization, and nature-based solutions are encouraged to apply, ADNOC said.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate, ADNOC said: “We are delighted to launch the Decarbonization Technology Challenge alongside our partners. ADNOC has earmarked $15 billion for landmark decarbonization projects by 2030, including carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology and enhanced investments in hydrogen and renewables. We look forward to nurturing companies with the most promising innovations that can help transform, decarbonize, and future proof the global energy sector.”

According to ADNOC, as well as receiving up to $1 million (AED3,670,000) in piloting opportunities, winners will gain access to state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The dealing for application has been set for Friday, August 11, 2023.

"The competition is being delivered in partnership with the Net Zero Technology Center and supported by AWS, bp and Hub71. It supports ADNOC’s strategy to convene cross sectoral partners to find fresh and meaningful solutions to accelerate a responsible energy transition. AWS, BP and Hub71 will provide additional funding, panel judges and business support for the winners," ADNOC said.

Technology Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

©Timo Gap

Greater Sunrise Offshore Gas Project Decision Expected by...
Credit: Argos Resources

Falkland Islands: Argos Resources Plans to Wind Up Company...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MODEC

MODEC to Deliver Highly Complex FPSO for Equinor's $9B...
Offshore
Stena IceMax drillship - Credit: John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com

BP Ventures Back into Offshore Oil Frontiers to Boost...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

Gulf of Thailand: Uzma Clinches 3-Year Coil Tubing Contract with Valeura Energy

Gulf of Thailand: Uzma Clinches 3-Year Coil Tubing Contract with Valeura Energy

Viaro's RockRose Finalizes North Sea Farm-in with Hartshead

Viaro's RockRose Finalizes North Sea Farm-in with Hartshead

PGS Expands Norwegian Sea Seismic Survey

PGS Expands Norwegian Sea Seismic Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine