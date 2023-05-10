Petronas Carigali Awards Icon Offshore Support Vessel Services Deal

Malaysian offshore vessel operator Icon Offshore has signed a contract with the oil company Petronas Carigali to provide an anchor handling tug vessel with crew and equipment for twenty-four-hour services.

Icon Offshore said that the services would support and maintain drilling rigs, offshore installations, derrick barges, towing, and anchor job required by Petronas Carigali during its drilling and project activities.

Icon Offshore received the first work order award on February 27, 2023, and started operations under the work order on April 18, 2023, as per vessel on-hire certificate for approximately 255 vessel days. Icon Offshore did not say which vessel exactly was hired by Petronas Carigali.

“I would like to thank [Petronas Carigali] for entrusting us with this award. This contract is a testament to [Icon Offshore's] proficiency, expertise, and capacity in fulfilling the needs and expectations of our clients with outstanding operational performance,” said Hadian Hashim, the Managing Director of Icon Offshore.

“With the recent contract awards secured and developments in the oil and gas sector, [Icon Offshore's] prospects remain positive. These contracts will contribute to our earnings and add to our excellent track record in the Offshore Support Vessel segment.”

The financial details of the contract with Petronas Carigali were not disclosed. Petronas will have the option to extend the contract by up to 60 days