BP Suspends Production at Azerbaijani Platform for Maintenance Works

BP, as the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development in the Caspian Sea, has kicked off planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) works on the Deepwater Gunashli platform.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform was suspended on April 25 for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken.

During the TAR, various projects including valves changeouts and nucleonic sources replacement, as well as required repair works will be undertaken.

This is a planned program, which started in 2023, and is part of normal operations, BP said. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal terminal operations and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) continue as normal.

“This planned event is a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage,” BP said.

Deepwater Gunashli complex is the third phase of development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. It is located on the east side of the Gunashli field at 175 meters of water depth. The platform has been in operation since April 2008 producing oil from the ACG field.

The complex comprises of two bridge-linked platforms - a drilling and production platform bridge linked to a water injection and gas compression platform.

Production export off the complex is via two 30-inch oil pipeline tie-ins and a single 28 inch gas pipeline tie-in into pre-installed pipeline junctions located on the Azeri field subsea export pipelines to the onshore Sangachal Terminal.

Production from the Deepwater Gunashli is boosted by remarkable Caspian first – subsea water injection intended to ramp-up oil production by injecting seawater into DWG reservoir to increase its pressure

Total Deepwater Gunashli production for the full year was 67.000 barrels per day.