ONGC Hires Consortium to Deliver FEED Work for Bay of Bengal Oil Field

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has awarded pre-FEED/FEED contract for Cluster-1 Development, located in Krishna Godavari (KG) Basin in the Bay of Bengal to Nauvata Energy Transition (NET Enterprise) and PERC Engineering.

The contract encompasses concept study, tender bid package preparation and project management consultancy (PMC) services for two developments in the KG-Basin on the east coast of India.

The first is for the integrated development of DWN-E1, DWN-F1 wells of Cluster-1 and GS29 block, while the second is focused on the tie-in of G-1-9 Sub and G-1-15 wells to existing G1 Manifold.

The contract award comes at the heels of ONGC achieving first oil from its KG-DWN-98/2 development project where Nauvata along with its consortium partner were the project management consultants for the SURF-SPS, FPSO and onshore scopes of work.

"This award can be attributed to Nauvata’s strong track record in delivering world class service to the oil and gas industry. We have played a significant role in ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 project by providing PMC services. ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 project is one of the most complex deepwater development project in the world. We intend to maintain the momentum on this newly awarded contract,” said Baroruchi Mishra, Group CEO of NET Enterprise.

“PERC Engineering has been performing major projects in the Americas, Europe, and Africa for many years and is extremely pleased to now be working in India with such respected companies as ONGC and Nauvat. The project is a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities in this exciting market and we are confident that our successful execution will result in a longstanding relationship with both ONGC and Nauvata,” added Felipe Gonzalez, President of PERC.

In the KG basin, there are three clusters of developments: KG-DWN 98/2 Clusters 1 and 3. Cluster 3 is the biggest, involving nine gas wells in ultra-deep waters at 2,400-2,900 meters, 140 kilometers offshore, tied to a floating production system, with estimated capex totaling $3.2 billion.

Cluster 1, which includes the GS-29 development, involves six oil wells and two gas wells, tied to a platform and floating production facility, in 80-700 meters water depth.