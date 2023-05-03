Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea 7, OneSubsea Alliance Wins Substantial Subsea Tie-back Contract in Egypt

May 3, 2023

Illustration only - Credit: Jan Henry Knutsen/MarineTraffic.com
Illustration only - Credit: Jan Henry Knutsen/MarineTraffic.com

Subsea Integration Alliance has won a 'substantial' subsea tie-back contract from BP and its joint venture partner Wintershall Dea for the Raven Infills Project offshore Egypt.  

The Raven field is a stage of BP's major West Nile Delta (WND) development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt

Subsea Integration Alliance is a non-incorporated strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing business of SLB (ex-Schlumberger).

The contract scope is for a two-well tie-back in the West Nile Delta block and includes the engineering, procurement, transport, and installation of approximately six kilometers of flexible pipes, umbilical, and associated subsea structures in water depths of around 800 meters.

Project management and engineering have started and will be managed from Subsea 7 offices in France, the UK, and Portugal, Subsea 7 said.


Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Tiebacks Mediterranean Sea Subsea Tiebacks

Current News

