DEME Wins Contracts Worth Over EUR 300M for French Offshore Wind Farm Work

Belgium-based offshore wind installation services firm DEME Offshore said Wednesday it had secured three contracts for the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France.

DEME said the combined contracts represented a ‘large’ contract, which DEME defines as having a total value of more than EUR 300 million.

"This is the third large-scale offshore wind farm project for DEME in France following groundbreaking solutions deployed at Saint-Nazaire and the recent contract award of Iles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier wind farm," DEME Offshore said.

The contracts include the transport and installation of the pin piles and jackets forming the foundations for the turbines, as well as the transport and installation of the pin-piles, the jacket and the topside for the offshore substation.

DEME Offshore will also carry out the EPCI scope (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) for 120 km of inter-array cables.

The Dieppe Le Tréport wind farm is owned by a consortium made up of Ocean Winds (Engie-EDPR), Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires. ©DEME Offshore

Dieppe Le Tréport has similarities to the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland, where DEME Offshore performed the full EPCI scope for 100 foundations and three offshore substations for Ocean Winds.

DEME Offshore developed its own techniques for this project, and these will also be deployed at Dieppe Le Tréport, including a specialized rig and a jacket leveling and fixation system, DEME Offshore said.

Piling operations for the offshore substation foundation are set to start in 2024 and the jacket foundation installation in the following year. One of DEME’s cable installation vessels is set to perform the cable laying scope, following the installation of the substation.

Dieppe Le Tréport follows the successful installation of the XXL monopile foundations at Saint-Nazaire and the contract award for the installation of monopile foundations and the substation for the Iles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm projects.

DEME Offshore has also successfully completed the transport and installation of the offshore substations of Saint-Nazaire, Fécamp, and Calvados.

With 62 turbines located off Dieppe and Le Tréport, the wind farm is set to supply nearly 850,000 people.



