TotalEnergies Hires Semi-submersible Drilling Rig for Lebanon’s Offshore Block 9

May 3, 2023

Transocean Barents - Credit: ar/MarineTraffic.com
Transocean Barents - Credit: ar/MarineTraffic.com

French oil major TotalEnergies, in agreement with its partners ENI and QatarEnergy, announced on Tuesday that they signed a firm contract with Transocean to hire the drilling rig that will drill an exploration well on Block 9 offshore Lebanon, as soon as possible in 2023.

The "Transocean Barents," a semi-submersible drilling rig, will be mobilized in the continuity of its current operations in the British North Sea. SQB

(Reuters - Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Adam Makary & Moaz Abd-Alaziz)

