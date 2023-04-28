Nigeria's NNPC, Golar LNG Pen MoU for FLNG Unit

Nigerian oil company NNPC Limited said this week it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian company Golar LNG (GLNG) to build a floating liquified natural gas unit in Nigeria.





Mallam Mele Kyari, Group CEO NNPC Limited, and CEO of Golar LNG, Karl Fredrik Staubo, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies during a brief ceremony held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, Wednesday. Group CEO NNPC Limited,





NNPC did not share further details on the proposed project.