Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria's NNPC, Golar LNG Pen MoU for FLNG Unit

April 28, 2023

©NNPC
©NNPC
Nigerian oil company NNPC Limited said this week it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian company Golar LNG (GLNG) to build a floating liquified natural gas unit in Nigeria.

Mallam Mele Kyari, Group CEO NNPC Limited,  and CEO of Golar LNG, Karl Fredrik Staubo, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies during a brief ceremony held at the  NNPC Towers in  Abuja, Wednesday.


NNPC did not share further details on the proposed project.

Energy Industry News Activity Floating Production FLNG

Related Offshore News

Liza Unity FPSO, delivered by SBM Offshore, is Guyana's secon FPSO in production, after the Liza Destiny - Credit: SBM Offshore (File photo)

Exxon Delivers a Record First-quarter Profit on Higher...
Japan's MODEC will supply the Uaru project FPSO. This is the first time a FPSO is being supplied to the Stabroek Block by a supplier that is not SBM Offshore / Image Credit: MODEC

Exxon Mobil Approves $12.7B Uaru Offshore Oil Project in...


Trending Offshore News

Noble Don Taylor ©Richard Head/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Again in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Drilling
Transocean Encourage - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean Drills 'First' Fully-automated Hole Section of...
Technology

Sponsored

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Floatel Endurance Selected for Skarv Satellites Project Offshore Norway

Floatel Endurance Selected for Skarv Satellites Project Offshore Norway

Nigeria's NNPC, Golar LNG Pen MoU for FLNG Unit

Nigeria's NNPC, Golar LNG Pen MoU for FLNG Unit

Woodside Directors Re-elected Despite Climate Strategy Concerns

Woodside Directors Re-elected Despite Climate Strategy Concerns

Chevron Tops Estimates with Q1 Profit Gain Despite Slide in Oil Prices

Chevron Tops Estimates with Q1 Profit Gain Despite Slide in Oil Prices

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine