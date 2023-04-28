Fugro to Conduct Geotechnical Site Survey for Australia's Star of the South Offshore Wind Project

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has won a contract to conduct an offshore geotechnical site investigation for Australia's offshore wind project Star of the South (SOTS), located off the coast of Gippsland southeast of Australia.

Partly funded by the Victorian Government through the Energy Innovation Fund, the Star of the South offshore wind project is currently in the feasibility phase and has the potential to generate up to 2.2 GW of new capacity, supply around 20% of Victoria's energy needs, and power around 1.2 million households across the state.

Star of the South Chief Executive Officer, Charles Rattray said: "Knowing what’s under the seabed in this location helps ensure everything we do – from turbine design and placement through to construction methods – is tailored specifically for this location in Bass Strait."