Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australia Launches First Offshore Wind Farm Zone

December 19, 2022

©polack/AdobeStock
©polack/AdobeStock

Australia on Monday opened up its first zone for developing offshore wind farms in a region off its southern coast, looking  to jumpstart a new industry to help achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As expected, the government selected the Gippsland coast off the state of Victoria for the first offshore wind power zone, where an A$9 billion ($6 billion) project that has been on the drawing board for a decade, known as Star of the South, will be located.

"Australia has huge potential in offshore wind and today the Albanese government is giving this industry a green light," Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a statement.

The government on Monday also awarded major project status to Star of the South, which will help fast-track approvals for the 2.2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm. 

The project's operator, also known as Star of the South, said if all went as planned it could start construction around 2025 and begin producing power around the end of the decade.

"As the most advanced offshore wind project in Australia, we're helping pave the way for this new industry to grow, so this is good news for everyone involved," Star of the South Chief Executive Officer Charles Rattray said in a statement.

Another developer, Flotation Energy teamed up with Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co, is looking to build a 1.5 GW project called Seadragon and said it could be ready in six years and power up to 1 million homes.

Macquarie Group's offshore wind arm, Corio Generation said it would apply for a feasibility license for its proposed 2.5 GW Great Eastern Offshore Wind project in Gippsland.

The projects could all help the state of Victoria meet its ambitious target of hitting 2 GW of offshore generation by 2032 and 4 GW by 2035, but the country faces several challenges building the industry from scratch.

The government is considering opening other regions for offshore wind farms, including off the state of New South Wales on the east coast, off western Victoria, off northern Tasmania, and off the south coast of Western Australia.

 ($1 = 1.4941 Australian dollars)


 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Himani Sarkar)

Energy Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

©Aker BP

Norway: Aker BP, Partners to Spend $20.5B on New Offshore...
©JHVEPhoto

TotalEnergies Pulls Out of Russia's Novatek with $3.7B...


Trending Offshore News

©Hal Ghent/MarineTraffic,com

Report: Offshore Oil Worker Kills Colleague on a Rig in...
Energy
©Aker BP

Norway: Aker BP, Partners to Spend $20.5B on New Offshore...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

PGS to Expand 3D Survey Offshore Sabah, Malaysia

PGS to Expand 3D Survey Offshore Sabah, Malaysia

Report: Iranian Oil Workers Protest for Higher Wages

Report: Iranian Oil Workers Protest for Higher Wages

Australia Launches First Offshore Wind Farm Zone

Australia Launches First Offshore Wind Farm Zone

Höegh LNG in Talks to Supply More Regasification Vessels to Europe

Höegh LNG in Talks to Supply More Regasification Vessels to Europe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine