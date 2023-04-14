ClassNK Grants AIP for Offshore Wind Vessel Conversion

Classification society ClassNK announced it has issued an approval in principle (AIP) for the conversion plan of the medium-sized self-elevating platform (SEP) vessel for the installation of large wind turbine generator (WTG) on a semi-sub floater in port jointly developed by TOA Corporation (TOA), NIHON SHIPYARD CO.,LTD. (NSY), and Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU).

This project involves a semi-sub floater developed by JMU, and a large WTG to be installed by a converted SEP vessel.

As a solution to the current lack of port facilities for installing a large wind turbine on a foundation at ports in Japan, TOA, NSY and JMU have been jointly researching and developing a method to convert a medium-sized SEP vessel to be used as a jacked-up tall crane in a port.

Co-owned by two companies including TOA corporation, the converted SEP vessel (equipped with a 1,250-ton crane) under the construction at JMU shipyard will enable the installation of large wind turbines even at ports without adequate facilities and is expected to promote the expansion of floating offshore wind power generation by providing a wider range of base port options.

ClassNK said it carried out a review of the jointly developed conversion plan in line with Part O of the Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships and issued the AIP on verifying conformity to the prescribed requirements.