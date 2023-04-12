Rocsole Names New CEO

Rocsole, a Finland-based developer of offshore pipeline inspection technology, has appointed Pekka Kaunisto as the new CEO of Rocsole.

Kaunisto, who joined Rocsole in early 2019 as Vice President of Sales, will succeed Mika Tienhaara, who served as CEO since early 2020.

"Kaunisto brings a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry, having worked in various countries from the USA to the CIS counties. Prior to Rocsole, he served as the CEO of Wellquip Oy," Rocsole said.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Rocsole and build a market-leading high-tech service company that provides actionable insights to our clients and allows them to monitor production conditions 24/7. Mika left the company in a great position to scale-up, and we have a solid foundation with our product portfolio and customer base, which includes our spearhead products SoliDetect & LiquiDetect," says Pekka Kaunisto. "With the support of our highly skilled and diverse #TeamROCSOLE, I am confident that we will succeed in our scale-up phase and disrupt the industry".

Tienhaara, who led Rocsole for the past three years, expressed his support for Kaunisto's appointment: "It has been a great privilege to lead Rocsole to this point in the commercialization phase, and I'm proud of our team's accomplishments. I am fully supporting Pekka as the new CEO to take the company to the next level."

Ramalinga Ramamurthy, Chairman of the Board of Rocsole Ltd, added: " Rocsole has breakthrough tomographic technology providing solutions to see inside multi-phase industrial separators and pipes, reducing manufacturing downtime and reduced maintenance which results in accrued financial benefits for the customers. Pekka Kaunisto has the right background and personality to lead Rocsole and scale up the existing technology towards the next phase. At the same time, the Board would like to thank Mika Tienhaara for his leadership and wish him all the success in the future."