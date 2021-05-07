Finland-based Pipeline Inspection Firm Rocsole Wins Another OTC Award

Rocsole, a Finland-based developer of offshore pipeline inspection technology, has received an Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Spotlight on New Technology award for a system that inspects pipelines while allowing production to continue without interruption.

The award was given to Rocsole for its Deposition In-Line Inspection (DILI) system. DILI system uses a non-nuclear tomographic technology to inspect pipelines for deposition build-up thickness, type, and location.

This is Rocsole's second OTC Houston Spotlight award. The company was recognized last year for its Liquid In-Tank Inspection (LITI) product, being the first Finnish company that has ever won the award.

"Our aim is to innovate with impact. From our close dialogue and cooperation with energy companies, the DILI is key in enabling data insights for process pipelines rapidly to allow for data-centric operations with improved performance. Bringing value to our customers is key,” said Mika Tienhaara, chief executive officer of Rocsole.

DILI technology relies on electrical tomographic measurements to inspect deposit conditions in pipelines. A DILI sensor travels through a pipeline and collects comprehensive information on deposition build-up thickness, type, and location.

"This safe and non-invasive technology works in various process environments without a need for production interruption and enabling fast reporting of results with AI/ML-based data processing," the company said.

“Being rewarded the Spotlight on New Technology award second time in a row is a huge recognition for Rocsole’s technology and application development. We are happy to launch technologies that bring new understanding and insights on processes that have been hidden in the past,” said Arto Voutilainen, chief technology officer of Rocsole.

The Offshore Technology Conference will be held on 16-19 August at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

“The Offshore Technology Conference brings together the most advanced technologies in the offshore energy sector, and each year, we showcase the best of the best,” said Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director of the Offshore Technology Conference. “As a two-time small business winner of OTC’s Spotlight on New Technology Award, Rocsole continues to innovate with its high performance and significant impact on the energy industry.”