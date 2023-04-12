Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Expects Wider Loss for 2022 after Portfolio Review

April 12, 2023

©Casimiro/AdobeStock
©Casimiro/AdobeStock

Petrofac Ltd said on Wednesday it expects to report a wider operating loss of about $150 million to $170 million for 2022, after a review of its portfolio of contracts and contractual and commercial issues revealed increased costs. 

The oilfield services provider said it recognized a reduction in its full-year earnings due to incremental project costs and a cautious view of the quantum and timing of recognition of some revenue claims. 

The group also said it recorded significant costs from operational changes at its Thai Oil Clean Fuel project and from activities at its legacy portfolio, primarily on projects that are now substantially completed. 

It now expects to recover about half of these costs this year, and the remainder over 2024 and 2025. Petrofac had previously projected an annual operating loss of about $100 million. 

The company's revised forecast includes an operating loss of about $240 million to $260 million in the engineering and construction (E&C) division, its largest unit, compared with $190 million earlier. The group's net debt has jumped during the year, partly due to unrecovered cost overruns in its E&C projects and a delay in new awards. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

Energy People Industry News Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

©Arild/AdobeStock

Historic Offshore Worker Strike in UK North Sea to Bring...

Modus Subsea Services Secures Loan from Gordon Brothers


Trending Offshore News

FPSO Prosperity - ©SBM Offshore

Gallery: Third FPSO Arrives in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Offshore
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

The Nautical Institute Launches New Requirements for DP...
Technology

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Navigational Hazard: Wave Buoy Breaks Free from Mooring at West of Orkney Wind Farm Site

Navigational Hazard: Wave Buoy Breaks Free from Mooring at West of Orkney Wind Farm Site

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Sends Semi-submersible Rig for 14-well P&A Campaign in UK North Sea

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Sends Semi-submersible Rig for 14-well P&A Campaign in UK North Sea

ConocoPhillips Raises Emission Reduction Targets, Expects $10B in Annual Spending

ConocoPhillips Raises Emission Reduction Targets, Expects $10B in Annual Spending

Vard Electro to Deliver SeaQ Energy Storage System for REM Offshore Vessel Retrofit

Vard Electro to Deliver SeaQ Energy Storage System for REM Offshore Vessel Retrofit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine