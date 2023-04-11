Veson Nautical to Acquire VesselsValue

Veson Nautical (Veson), a maritime freight management solutions provider, said Tuesday it planned to acquire vessel valuation provider VesselsValue.

Founded in 2011, VesselsValue now has a database of more than 81,500 vessels and provides daily updated, automated, vessel-specific valuations, reports, and market insights.

In a statement on Tuesday, Veson said: "By combining VesselsValue products and services with Veson’s existing solutions, clients will benefit from a comprehensive product offering. With access to reliable and timely data inclusive of vessel features, users will experience enhanced data-driven decision-making capabilities within their pre-fixture and post-fixture workflows.

Existing VesselsValue clients can look forward to receiving the same high-quality product and services along with new benefits, such as improved model updates, by incorporating information from sources within the Veson product portfolio, such as Q88 and Oceanbolt. Mutual clients can expect access to vessel and fleet valuation data within the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), and the ability to see CII calculations generated within VesselsValue Green product alongside metrics generated within VIP,"

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

VesselsValue’s maritime brand and product line will continue to produce analysis and insights under the Veson umbrella, becoming part of Veson’s suite of services when the acquisition is finalized in early May.

The area of VesselsValue that focuses on aviation will be spun out into a separate, standalone company.



