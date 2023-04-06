Acteon's TerraSond and Benthic Win Floating Offshore Wind Survey Work in Scotland

Acteon's Data and Robotic division's geo-services brands TerraSond and Benthic have secured a combined geophysical and geotechnical survey work scope with the BlueFloat Energy and Renantis Partnership for the Bellrock and Broadshore offshore wind farms northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland.

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis joined forces to develop floating offshore wind projects in response to last year’s ScotWind licensing round. When operational, the Bellrock and Broadshore floating offshore wind farms will have 1200 and 900 MW capacities, respectively.

“We are delighted to be supporting a partnership that has deep knowledge of and experience in developing floating wind projects, and of community engagement in Scotland,” says Sudhir Pai, Executive Vice President, Acteon Data and Robotics Division.

“Our early involvement will provide detailed engineering and data interpretation services to help all project participants understand the seafloor composition and structure. The integration of these studies under a single contract minimizes interfaces and creates significant efficiencies for our clients.”

According to Acteon, although Benthic and TerraSond have acquired and transformed data into critical insight to drive many offshore wind developments, this award will be the first offshore wind site investigation for TerraSond in the North Sea and the first combined geophysical and geotechnical win for these Acteon Geo-services brands.

Benthic’s seafloor drilling solution, a portable remotely operated drill (PROD), will be deployed on both projects.

The geophysical scope will involve using the Ocean Fortune, a geophysical survey vessel designed for year-round North Sea operations, which TerraSond has on long-term charter.

Local content will be provided from Acteon’sasset base in Aberdeenshire and Acteon Geo-services brand UTEC’s data center in Livingston, West Lothian.

“Acquiring a detailed understanding of the ground conditions around our Broadshore and Bellrock offshore wind farms is a significant step in our development plans, and we are delighted to be partnering with Acteon Geo-services on this piece of work,” says Susie Lind, Managing Director for the Renantis and BlueFloat Energy Partnership. “Acteon’s global expertise, coupled with the flexibility of combining geophysical and geotechnical survey scopes into one campaign, will bring us a step closer to delivering our world-leading, commercial-scale floating offshore projects.”