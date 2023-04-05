Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vahana Aryan Becomes First Jack-up Unit to Receive DNV's Abate-Ready Notation

April 5, 2023

Dubai-based Vahana Marine Solutions DMCC's Vahana Aryan vessel has become the first jack-up unit to receive DNV’s Abate-Ready notation. 

According to DNV, the Abate notation is designed to assist the owners and operators of offshore units to identify and implement measures that can lead to reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"While the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is implementing a range of regulations to reduce the carbon intensity of sea-going vessels, offshore installations are not currently covered by the same rules. With stakeholder pressure high, the offshore industry is still seeking greater sustainability at its installations and is keen to explore different ways of achieving this. DNV’s Abate notation helps offshore operators reach these goals by providing a framework for operational and technical GHG abatement measures," DNV said.

"At Vahana Offshore, we are committed to playing our part in achieving a sustainable future,” said Narish Nathan, CEO of Vahana Offshore. “We recognize that reducing environmental impact requires collaboration with all stakeholders, and we will work closely with them to prioritize emission control. As part of this effort, we encourage everyone to adopt an “each one, teach one” approach to reduce emissions,” he concluded.

"We are delighted to award the first Abate-Ready notation for a jackup unit to Vahana Marine Solutions and we are pleased to work with a partner that is so engaged and committed to achieving its climate goals,” said Torgeir Sterri, SVP and Director of Offshore Classification at DNV. “Our Abate class notation is already proving to be a successful resource for offshore owners wishing to reduce GHG emissions and fulfil carbon reduction targets and we expect it to become a key part of the offshore industry’s carbon reduction commitments in the coming months and years.”

Bijali Nair, VP and Regional Offshore Manager South East Europe, Middle East & Africa, DNV Μaritime, commented: “It is encouraging to see such early adoption of the Abate notation by Vahana Marine Solutions. We hope their commitment to GHG reductions can inspire other regional offshore players and ultimately help us all achieve our climate goals.”

The Vahana Aryan is a GusoMSC NG-2500x design self-propelled jack-up unit built in 2018.

