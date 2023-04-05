Larsen & Toubro Wins "Mega" Contract to Build Offshore Facilities for Middle East Client

India-based Larsen & Toubro said Wednesday that its hydrocarbon business L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) had recently secured multiple offshore packages from "a prestigious client in the Middle East."

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation for various new offshore facilities, and integration with existing installations.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President said, “LTEH Offshore has consistently demonstrated timely project delivery deploying end-to-end capabilities, including design, fabrication, and installation of large process platforms, living quarters, subsea systems, piping and other T&I works. Securing these repeat orders indicate customer satisfaction and is a testimony to customer’s faith in the team's dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities.”

Larsen & Toubro said the contract was a "mega" one, meaning the total value is bigger than ₹Cr 7,000 (more than $852 million at current rates).