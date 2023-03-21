L&T Bags Major Multi-package Offshore Project

The hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH), has secured multiple offshore packages from "a prestigious overseas client."

L&T said Tuesday that the scope of work comprised engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures, and upgradation of existing facilities.

The company said the contract was a major one, meaning it is worth ₹Cr 5,000 (around $605 million) to 7,000 (around $847 million).

No further details on the client or the project's location were shared.



