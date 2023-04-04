Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oslo-listed Archer Completes Acquisition of Baker Hughes' UK CT&P Business

April 4, 2023

Credit: Archer
Credit: Archer

Oslo-listed offshore oil and gas services company Archer has completed the acquisition of Baker Hughes' Coil Tubing and Pumping business in the UK.

In February, the two companies signed official agreements for Archer to buy Baker Hughes' coil tubing and pumping (CT&P) business in the United Kingdom.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, said Tuesday: "This acquisition is part of our strategy to be one of the leading well services companies in the UK.  Together with our well-established platform operations business, Archer is uniquely positioned to serve our customers with a broad range of production enhancements and P&A operations. 

We are pleased to welcome this highly skilled and experienced team to Archer and look forward to adding value to existing and new customers."

Background

Baker Hughes had to divest the CT&P business as a part of a remedy package offered to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”), in relation to its acquisition of Altus Intervention.

The CMA said in November 2022 that Baker Hughes' acquisition of Altus Intervention could reduce competition among UK oil and gas operators. 

The regulator said it was concerned that the loss of rivalry between the merging companies could lead to higher prices, reduced choice, and lower quality services for businesses in the UK that purchase coiled tubing and pumping services.

Announcing the definitive agreement to buy Baker Hughes CT&P business in the UK in February, Archer Limited said the CT&P business included four complete CT&P packages with supporting equipment, specialized and optimized for the UK market. 

As part of the transaction, Archer said it would take over a professional team of 51 employees in the UK, under a Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of  Employment) (“TUPE”) process.  Customer contracts related to the CT&P business will follow the transaction. 

 


Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Well Operations Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ben Johnson

South Africa's Ultimate Aviation Expands into Europe with...
Credit: Troy V Smith/AdobeStock

Chevron, Exxon Big Buyers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Drilling...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saipem FDS2/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M
Industry News
©Equinor

KBR Gets LoI for Work on Topsides of Equinor's Bay du...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Oslo-listed Archer Completes Acquisition of Baker Hughes' UK CT&P Business

Oslo-listed Archer Completes Acquisition of Baker Hughes' UK CT&P Business

German Insurers Renew Cover for Blast-damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipeline

German Insurers Renew Cover for Blast-damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipeline

Petrobras Starts Process to Charter Two FPSOs for Sergipe Deepwater Project

Petrobras Starts Process to Charter Two FPSOs for Sergipe Deepwater Project

Banks Urged to Withdraw $1B Loan for Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project

Banks Urged to Withdraw $1B Loan for Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine