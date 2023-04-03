UK North Sea: Sparrows Offshore Workers to Strike Over Pay. 'Dozens' of Platforms and Operators Impacted, Unite Says

Around 150 Sparrows Offshore Services contractors on offshore facilities in the UK will start strike action in a dispute over pay from Wednesday, April 5, workers' union Unite said Monday.

"Dozens of platforms and operators to be hit including Shell and Harbour Energy," Unite said.

According to Unite, a series of stoppages will continue up to June 9, by Sparrows contractors in a dispute over pay which will hit more than 20 oil and gas platforms.

Oil and gas platforms to be impacted by industrial action are: Ap1, Auk Brae, Alpha, Brent Charlie, Bruce, Cleeton, Claymore, Clyde, Cpc1, Eider Alpha, Flying Squad, Gannet Harding, Heather, Ineos Unity, Jade, Judy, Lomond, Magnus, North Cormorant, North Everest, Ravenspurn North, Tern Alpha, Thistle Alpha & Seton House, Denmore Road, Murcar Industrial Estate, Bridge Of Don Aberdeen, AB23 8JW.



According to Unite, 95.5 percent of Unite members previously voted to take strike action on a 75 percent turnout.

The strike action will hit a number of major operators, including Apache, Shell, and Harbour Energy, Unite said.

The workers include offshore Crane Operatives, Crane Maintainers, Lifting Personnel and Deck Crew. The strike action involves Sparrows’ ‘Flying Squad’ who provide maintenance support across all installations with no set platform, Unite said.

Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies in the North Sea have had massive windfall profits so there’s no question that they can afford to give Unite members a decent pay rise. Around 150 Sparrows offshore workers will lead the fight for a decent deal in what is going to be a tsunami of industrial action to challenge the profiteering of North Sea operators and contractors. Unite will support all our members every step of the way in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions“.

Unite said that the action by Sparrows workers is the opening round "in a widely anticipated 'tsunami' of industrial action in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) which could shutdown dozens of platforms."

"The prospective action includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers working for Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork construction, Petrofac Facilities Management, the Wood Group UK Limited, and Worley Services UK Limited," Unite said.

Vic Fraser Unite Regional Officer, added: “Unite’s Sparrows members are determined to reverse a number of savage cuts made, in recent years , to terms and conditions.”

“Contractors and operators who rely on the specialized roles that our members carry out to deliver their bonanza record profits will soon discover that their platforms and production will grind to a halt without them. Offshore workers have simply had enough of corporate profiteering at their expense, and they are determined to get their fair share. ”



