U.S. Crude Production Rose in January to Highest Since March 2020

U.S. field production of crude oil rose in January to 12.46 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest since March 2020, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Friday.

Among the top oil producing states, monthly output in Texas rose 1.5% to 5.24 million bpd, the highest since March 2020, the EIA said. In North Dakota, output jumped 10.2% to about 1.05 million bpd, the highest since November 2022.

In New Mexico, output grew 1.1% to 1.79 million bpd, the highest on record, the EIA said.

In the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, production surged 7% to 1.91 million bpd, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - rose to 19.54 million bpd, highest since November 2022, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell in January to 8.28 mln bpd, lowest in a year.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states jumped by 2.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 112.3 bcfd in January, the most since hitting a record 112.4 bcfd in November 2022, according to EIA's monthly 914 production report.

That was the biggest monthly increase since output soared by a record 8.0 bcfd in March 2021 after the February freeze of 2021 froze oil and gas wells in Texas and several other states.

In top gas producing states, monthly output in January rose 3.0% to 20.3 bcfd in Pennsylvania and 1.1% to a record 32.0 bcfd in Texas.

That topped the prior record of 31.9 bcfd in Texas in October 2022. Output hit a record 21.8 bcfd in Pennsylvania in December 2021.





