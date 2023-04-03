Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M

Italian energy industry services firm Saipem said Monday it had won three new offshore contracts and two competitive FEED contracts totaling around $650 million.

Azule Energy has assigned the first contract for the Agogo Full Field Development project, a deepwater greenfield development, approximately 180 kilometres offshore Angola, about 20 kilometres west of the N’Goma FPSO (West Hub), which has been in operation since November 2014.

Azule Energy is a joint venture between BP and Eni in Angola, established in August 2022.

The contract for Saipem covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of rigid Pipe-In-Pipe flowlines with associated subsea structures. Saipem will mobilize its offshore installation vessel FDS2.

EnQuest, Aramco contracts

Saipem said the second contract was awarded by EnQuest for the decommissioning of existing infrastructures in the Heather oil field, located in the UK sector of the North Sea, around 460 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen.

Saipem’s activities entail the engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform, utilizing the semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

The third contract has been awarded under the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia. Saipem will execute the offshore EPCI of one platform topside and the associated subsea flexible, umbilical, and cable system.

Engineering contracts

Also, Saipem said it had secured two Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) competition contracts for gas development projects.

The first one, assigned by Shell Trinidad & Tobago Ltd., is related to the development of the Manatee natural gas field.

The second contract has been assigned to Saipem, in partnership with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., by PAPUA LNG Development Pte. Ltd. It concerns the development of the upstream facilities to feed the natural gas PAPUA LNG project in Papua New Guinea.