Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigeria

March 31, 2023

Abo FPSO ©BW Offshore
Abo FPSO ©BW Offshore

BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A.

In January 2023, the contract for Abo FPSO, used for production from the Abo field offshore Nigeria, was extended until the end of March 2023, and it has now been extended further.

The Oslo-listed FPSO owner did not share further contract details.

According to World Energy Reports, the ABO FPSO started producing in August 2003. It was converted by Keppel from the 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, was previously owned by Prosafe.

WER database shows that the FPSO has an oil production capacity of 44,000 b/d, a gas handling capacity of 44 mmcf/d, and can store 930,000 bbls. The vessel is spread-moored in a water depth of 500 meters.

BW Offshore said in late February it was engaged in divestment negotiations for the Abo FPSO.

