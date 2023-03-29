Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Havfram Wind to Transport and Install Turbines for Vattenfall's Multi-GW Norfolk Projects

March 29, 2023

Credit: Havfram
Credit: Havfram

Energy firm Vattenfall has selected offshore installation company Havfram Wind as a preferred supplier for the wind turbine installation services for Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects in the United Kingdom. 

Havfram Wind will transport and install the turbines over a period of 3 years, utilizing one of Havfram Wind`s newbuild NG20000X jack-up wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) with a 3,200-ton crane. The works will start in the spring of 2027.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind said: “Our collaboration with Vattenfall is of great importance for us as an ambitious and fast-growing offshore wind construction company. 

"Vattenfall is one of the largest players in the industry and already provides millions of European households with clean renewable energy. The Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard projects are of particular interest, because of their multi-GW size and their important contribution to the UK renewable energy market, the largest in Europe.”

Havfram Wind did not share info on the contract value.

Havfram Wind's NG20000X vessel, being built in China by CIMC, will be equipped with a  3,250-ton crane and the latest battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70%  compared to previous vessel models.

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

ADS Maritime Holding Acquires 10% Stake in High-Spec Dive Support Vessel

Noreco Proposes Name Change

ScottishPower Renewables Orders $1.6B Worth of Offshore Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa

TotalEnergies Spuds Benriach Offshore Well in UK. Targets 638 Bcf of Resources

