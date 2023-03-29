Havfram Wind to Transport and Install Turbines for Vattenfall's Multi-GW Norfolk Projects

Energy firm Vattenfall has selected offshore installation company Havfram Wind as a preferred supplier for the wind turbine installation services for Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects in the United Kingdom.

Havfram Wind will transport and install the turbines over a period of 3 years, utilizing one of Havfram Wind`s newbuild NG20000X jack-up wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) with a 3,200-ton crane. The works will start in the spring of 2027.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind said: “Our collaboration with Vattenfall is of great importance for us as an ambitious and fast-growing offshore wind construction company.

"Vattenfall is one of the largest players in the industry and already provides millions of European households with clean renewable energy. The Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard projects are of particular interest, because of their multi-GW size and their important contribution to the UK renewable energy market, the largest in Europe.”

Havfram Wind did not share info on the contract value.

Havfram Wind's NG20000X vessel, being built in China by CIMC, will be equipped with a 3,250-ton crane and the latest battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70% compared to previous vessel models.