VIDEO: Hull of Giant Guyana-bound FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

Dutch FPSO leasing company SBM Offshore said Friday that the China-built hull of the FPSO ONE Guyana had entered drydock at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.

One Guyana is one of SBM Offshore's largest-ever FPSO Units and is being built for deployment at ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

"The FPSO ONE GUYANA project passing another major milestone: the vessel successfully entered drydock at the Keppel yard in Singapore. The project team will continue construction with the next steps being the installation of the mooring structures and riser balcony. The topsides construction is progressing as per the project schedule." SBM Offshore said Friday.

The Dutch firm received the order from ExxonMobil in April to deliver the One Guyana FPSO for the Yellowtail development located around 200 kilometers offshore Guyana.

This will be the fourth and largest FPSO to be deployed offshore Guyana. It will join three other SBM Offshore-constructed FPSOs, Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, in Guyanese waters as well as Prosperity currently in transit to Guyana, all four at the Exxon-run Stabroek block.

The One Guyana FPSO will be able to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day. It will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day, and a water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread-moored in a water depth of about 1,800 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

SBM Offshore will build, install, lease, and run the FPSO for up to two years. After that, ExxonMobil will take over ownership and operation of the FPSO. The first oil is expected in 2025.