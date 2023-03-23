Semco Maritime, Local Firms in Aberdeen Getting Noble Jack-up Rig Ready for BP Gig

Semco Maritime said Wednesday it was, together with local companies, conducting maintenance works on the Noble Innovator jack-up rig in the Port of Aberdeen, prior to the rig's deployment back to the North Sea to undertake decommissioning activity for BP.

The rig in February arrived in the Port of Aberdeen for maintenance and is the largest vessel ever to enter the port.

Upon the rig’s arrival in Aberdeen for a special periodical survey (SPS), Semco Maritime has been contracted to provide a range of support services, including project management, hull rebranding, quayside support, scaffolding, and supply of blue-collar personnel.

"The quayside contract has been hailed a boost to the local economy where personnel from the surrounding area will be employed, as well as engagement with tooling and industrial suppliers to provide local support for provisions. Furthermore, personnel will make use of local hotels, restaurants, shops, and other services for the duration of the contract," Semco Maritime said.

Managing Director of Semco Maritime, David Hutchinson, added; “We are excited to be part of this fast turnaround project, collaborating closely with our partners and suppliers to deliver a safe and efficient return of the Innovator to the North Sea.

He added: "Rig services play a major part in the overall Semco Maritime offering, and we have executed many similar projects on a global scale. The chance to complete this project on our doorstep was met with great enthusiasm and we look forward to its successful completion”.

Semco Maritime’s Operations Manager, Phil MacDonald, said: "I am delighted Noble selected Port of Aberdeen and Semco Maritime for the works on the impressive Innovator rig. Aberdeen has not seen something of its kind since the 70’s and we are proud to have brought this to the new harbor.



“This project demonstrates Aberdeen has the infrastructure and strong supply chain needed to support the energy market for many years to come. "As local Engineering experts, Semco Maritime is well placed to support similar projects in Aberdeen and we are looking forward to continued discussions with other majors requiring support".

Roddy James, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Aberdeen, said: “This type of vessel and project activity would have previously sailed past the city, often destined for a European port, capable of handling their requirements. With South Harbour, we can attract this type of project which supports local jobs and generates significant spend and investment in the local supply chain."



South Harbour offers 1.5km of deepwater berths (9 to 15 meters deep) and can accommodate ships up to 300 meters in length. It also has extensive heavy-lift zones (15 tonnes/m2), and 125,000m2 of flexible laydown space with expansive project areas.

There has reportedly been very high utilization of berths and operational quayside areas during the phased opening of South Harbour, which kicked off in July 2022, and construction is scheduled to complete in Q2 2023.





