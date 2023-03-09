Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Well-Safe Solutions to Assist in Decommissioning of BP's Kate Field Wells

March 9, 2023

©Noble Corp.

Offshore well decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions said Thursday it was supporting the decommissioning of two suspended wells in BP’s Kate field in the North Sea, 220 kilometers from Aberdeen.

Under the program, Well-Safe Solutions will provide well-engineering support services. 

Ruth Thomas, Subsurface Team Lead at Well-Safe Solutions, said Well-Safe Solutions would be instrumental in establishing and evaluating key subsurface isolation criteria, including identifying and quantifying zones of flow potential and risks associated with redevelopment.

“In addition, we will also examine existing barriers and optimize the barrier strategy, taking into account the attributes of the region to safely and efficiently deliver this project.”

The well decommissioning will be carried out using the Noble Innovator (ex-Maersk Innovator) jack-up rig, during the second quarter of 2023. The rig in February arrived in the Port of Aberdeen for maintenance and is the largest vessel to ever enter the port.



