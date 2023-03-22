Ecuador to Revise Down Output Goal by 8% After Force Majeure

Ecuador will need to revise down its daily crude oil production target by some 40,000 barrels, equivalent to about 8%, its oil minister said, after state-run company, Petroecuador declared force majeure on three more oil blocks on Tuesday because of protests.

Petroecuador had already declared force majeure on another block over the weekend, also because of protests by a nearby Indigenous community which alleges the company has not kept promises on economic aid, among other issues.

An earthquake on Saturday had also hit production, damaging [the Amistad] offshore platform.