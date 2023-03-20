Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lhyfe, Centrica Team Up to Develop Green Hydrogen Offshore UK

March 20, 2023

©Lhyfe
©Lhyfe

Green hydrogen firm Lhyfe and UK-based energy and services company Centrica will jointly develop offshore renewable green hydrogen in the UK in what they say is "a first" for the country. 

The two companies said they would explore combining their expertise to collaborate on a pilot green hydrogen production site in the Southern North Sea.

"The pilot will aim to combine Lhyfe’s expertise on green hydrogen production and Centrica’s experience of gas storage and infrastructure to ensure that the hydrogen produced can be safely stored and utilized in the UK. The end result would be proof that an end-to-end hydrogen production, storage, and distribution system is possible in the country," the companies said in a joint statement Monday.

They said they would also look into an additional partnership to deploy the technology at commercial scale alongside offshore wind electricity production.

The UK Government has doubled its low-carbon hydrogen production target from 5GW to 10GW by 2030, with at least half of this coming from green hydrogen. Hydrogen production is expected to initially support decarbonisation of industrial clusters, like the Humber cluster with further use cases developing with a growing hydrogen economy.

Lhyfe and Centrica cited a recent report by the Climate Change Committee that confirmed the essential role of hydrogen production, storage, and use in achieving the goal of a net zero electricity system in the UK by 2035.

Energy Industry News Europe Hydrogen UKCS Green Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

© AA+W/AdobeStock

Netherlands to Build 500MW Offshore Green Hydrogen...
Christiansö / ©Balcerek/AdobeStock

Tiny Baltic Isand Finds Itself 'a pawn' in Nord Stream Gas...


Trending Offshore News

©Thai Navy

Chevron Suspends Production at Thai Oil Field after Fatal...
Offshore
FPF-1 / Credit: Markus Jokinen/MarineTraffic,com

Massive Strike Looms on UKCS as 1400 Offshore Workers...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

GEOxyz Opens US Office

GEOxyz Opens US Office

TWP Reveals Names for Two 1GW Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

TWP Reveals Names for Two 1GW Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

Wagenborg to Transport 107 Foundations for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Wagenborg to Transport 107 Foundations for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Netherlands to Build 500MW Offshore Green Hydrogen Facility

Netherlands to Build 500MW Offshore Green Hydrogen Facility

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine