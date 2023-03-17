GEOS Wins UK, Norway Contracts for Energy Duchess Offshore Vessel

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Golden Energy Offshore Services AS (GEOS) has secured bring to work (B2W) contract for its offshore vessel Energy Duchess and a medium-term contract in direct continuation.

The 83.4-meter vessel of Ulstein PX121 design will be mobilized with a Z-Bridge Bring to Work system (B2W), and its role will be to accommodate and bring technicians and equipment to offshore work locations. Several of the vessel's MPSV capacities and capabilities will be utilized throughout, GEOS said.

According to GEOS, the job is up to 14 days in duration, and mobilization in Rotterdam will start next week after the completion of its current spot job. GEOS website info shows the vessel is currently working for EnQuest Heather Ltd. on a contract set to expire on March 20. According to the vessel's AIS, the Energy Duchess is currently en route to EnQuest's Heather platform.

Under the B2W contract, the vessel will be operated in the UK North Sea, and GEOS said that the work scope is decommissioning and recycling "with the highest green profile." The vessel can accommodate 30 people aboard.

Directly after the B2W job, the offshore vessel, built at the Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipments Co., Ltd (ROC) yard in China, will start a mid-term contract on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with a "first class, international operator."

The contract is for a firm 50-day term, and the client will have extension options until July 13, 2023. The company did not share info on the work scope here.

With these two new contracts, the Energy Duchess has secured 100% utilization for the rest of Q1-23 and most of Q2-23.

With Energy Swan and Energy Empress vessels remaining on term contracts, all of GEOS' three vessels have a full firm backlog until May 1, when the Energy Swan firm contract expires.