DOF Secures Long-term Platform Supply Vessel Deal in UK

Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner DOF has secured a new four-year firm contract for the platform supply vessel Skandi Gamma with UK-focused oil company Ithaca Energy.

The contract for the 2011-built PSV also includes two 1-year extension options. The four-year contract starts in direct continuation of the current contract on May 1, 2023.

The 94.9 meters long LNG-powered platform supply vessel has been working on the UKCS for Ithaca Energy since May 2021.

Mons S. Aase, DOF Group CEO, said: “I’m very pleased with this award. The present contract had 2 x 1 year remaining options; that we have agreed to replace these options with a new long-term contract is proof of the strong relationship we have with Ithaca Energy and the good performance of the vessel.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

According to the vessel's AIS, as found on MarineTraffic.com, the Skandi Gamma recently left Aberdeen and is en route to Ithaca's Captain field in the UK North Sea.