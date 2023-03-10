Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea Charters Eidesvik Offshore's Dual-fuel Supply Vessel

March 10, 2023

Credit: Svein Skarshaug/MarineTraffic,com
Credit: Svein Skarshaug/MarineTraffic,com

After securing a contract for its Viking Princess supply ship with Wintershall DEA on Thursday, Eidesvik Offshore said Friday it had won a deal for the Viking Queen vessel with the same oil company.

The contract for the 2008-built Viking Queen is for 12 months, with options for further extensions. The new contract will start in Q2, 2023.

According to the Norwegian vessel owner, the 92.3 meters long Viking Queen is a dual-fuel platform supply vessel also equipped with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system. It was built in

“We are very pleased to secure this contract for Viking Queen and appreciate Wintershall Dea’s willingness to commit to solutions that are more
environmentally friendly. Our cooperation with Wintershall Dea now includes two vessels and we look forward to further develop our partnership”, says Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.


Offshore Vessels Activity Europe Supply Vessel

