Eidesvik Offshore's Supply Vessel Secures Charter Extension with Wintershall Dea

March 9, 2023

Viking Princess - Credit:Alan Jamieson/CC BY 2.0
Viking Princess - Credit:Alan Jamieson/CC BY 2.0

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has declared an option to extend the contract for the supply vessel Viking Princess.

The 89,6 meters long vessel, owned by Eidesvik Offshore, will start work under the extension from July 2023 in direct continuation of the current contract. 

With the latest charter extension, the Viking Princess will stay with Wintershall Dea, until January 2024. Financial details of the extension were not disclosed.

According to Eidesvik Offshore, the Viking Princess was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid solution replacing a traditional generator set. In November 2021, the vessel was also equipped with a shore power system.


Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Vard Wins Order to Build Cable Layer for Mystery Owner

Activist Investors Seek Action Against Santos' Growth Plans, Management Pay

Energean's NEA/NI Offshore Gas Project in Egypt Now Online

