Ex-Shell CEO's Pay Jumped 53% to $11.5M in 2022

Shell's former chief executive, Ben van Beurden, received a pay package of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) last year, up 53% from 2021, the group said in its annual report on Thursday.

The oil major delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.

Van Beurden was paid 7.4 million euros ($7.8 million) in 2021 - a different currency because Shell had yet to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain.

He was replaced at the helm by Wael Sawan , former head of Shell's gas and renewables business, at the beginning of this year.

The annual report said Sawan was appointed on a salary of 1.4 million pounds, a pay component typically outstripped by additional performance-related payments.

($1 = 0.8435 pounds)

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Shadia Nasralla / Editing by David Goodman)