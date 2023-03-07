Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

Offshore well construction and production technology company Reelwell has signed a five-year frame agreement with the Norwegian oil firm Equinor to provide DualLink Powered and Wired drill pipe, ahead of installing and operating the system at Equinor's Oseberg field.

The estimated initial value of this work scope is around $10 million, with an option included to extend the frame agreement.

Ian Silvester, CEO of Reelwell US: "As operators and drillers continue to seek further operational efficiencies and increased production from their assets, we see a growing interest in using powered and wired drill pipe for both drilling and other well construction applications.

Equinor is a leader amongst major operators in adopting the technology and we look forward to proving additional value cases and enabling new applications with the Oseberg team.”

According to Reelwell, its patented DualLink technology converts standard drill pipe into a wired network that provides high speed digital telemetry and electrical power along the drill string.

"The visibility offered by DualLink telemetry delivers more efficient drilling, better well placement, and further drilling automation efforts. Efficiency gains achieved by using wired drillpipe in combination with automation results in reduced well constructions costs and environmental emissions per well," the company explains.

According to Reelwell, electrical power from surface to downhole eliminates downhole power sources, reducing the cost and complexity of downhole tools and accelerates remote operations. Connecting downhole to electrical power from surface enables next generation downhole applications in drilling, completion and P&A operations. the company said.

Image 2 View through DualLink powered & wired drill pipe - ©Reelwell