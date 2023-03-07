Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

March 7, 2023

Demonstration of DualLink powered & wired drill pipe at Reelwell HQ in Stavanger, Norway - ©Reelwell
Demonstration of DualLink powered & wired drill pipe at Reelwell HQ in Stavanger, Norway - ©Reelwell

Offshore well construction and production technology company Reelwell has signed a five-year frame agreement with the Norwegian oil firm Equinor to provide DualLink Powered and Wired drill pipe, ahead of installing and operating the system at Equinor's Oseberg field.

The estimated initial value of this work scope is around $10 million, with an option included to extend the frame agreement.

Ian Silvester, CEO of Reelwell US: "As operators and drillers continue to seek further operational efficiencies and increased production from their assets, we see a growing interest in using powered and wired drill pipe for both drilling and other well construction applications.
Equinor is a leader amongst major operators in adopting the technology and we look forward to proving additional value cases and enabling new applications with the Oseberg team.”

According to Reelwell, its patented DualLink technology converts standard drill pipe into a wired network that provides high speed digital telemetry and electrical power along the drill string. 

"The visibility offered by DualLink telemetry delivers more efficient drilling, better well placement, and further drilling automation efforts. Efficiency gains achieved by using wired drillpipe in combination with automation results in reduced well constructions costs and environmental emissions per well," the company explains.

According to Reelwell, electrical power from surface to downhole eliminates downhole power sources, reducing the cost and complexity of downhole tools and accelerates remote operations. Connecting downhole to electrical power from surface enables next generation downhole applications in drilling, completion and P&A operations. the company said.

Image 2 View through DualLink powered & wired drill pipe - ©Reelwell

Technology Drilling Activity

Related Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 ©Saipem

Aker BP's Exploration Well in North Sea Proves Dry
©Vår Energi

Vår Energi Strikes Oil in Barents Sea's Countach Well


Trending Offshore News

©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore
©Deepsea Bollsta, previously known as West Bollsta - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Strikes Oil Again in Namibia with Jonker-1X...
Drilling

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

FACTBOX - Carbon Capture and Storage Projects Across Europe

FACTBOX - Carbon Capture and Storage Projects Across Europe

ONE-Dyas Opts for LiMain for Unmanned Offshore Rig

ONE-Dyas Opts for LiMain for Unmanned Offshore Rig

Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine