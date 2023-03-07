Aibel Wins Contract for Completion of Shell's Penguins FPSO

Norwegian energy industry engineering and construction service firm Aibel has won a contract for tasks related to the completion of Shell’s Penguins floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, which recently arrived in Norway.

The Penguins FPSO, built in China, arrived at Aibel’s yard in Haugesund for completion in early February. As previously reported, Greenpeace activists at one point boarded Boskalis' White Marlin vessel, which was carrying the Penguins FPSO, protesting against Shell.

The cylindrical FPSO, designed by Sevan Marine, was ordered by Shell from Fluor in 2018.

Aibel’s contract is with Fluor, and includes preparation for arrival, temporary construction activities, and commissioning assistance.

“Aibel has a long track-record with different FPSO assignments. We are proud to once again being a preferred partner for projects in the UK sector,” says Mads Andersen, President and CEO of Aibel.

The Penguins FPSO is 130 meters high and weighs 32,000 tons. It will be operated by Shell UK at the Penguins field in the UK North Sea.

Background

In January 2018, Shell made a decision to redevelop the Penguins field in the northern North Sea, authorizing the start of the FPSO construction.

The company said at the time that the FPSO would have a peak production of around 45,000 boe/d.

The redevelopment of the field, connected to the Brent Charlie platform, is required as the Brent Charlie platform is planned to be decommissioned.

Shell said in 2018 that the Penguins redevelopment would see an additional eight wells drilled, which will be tied back to the new FPSO vessel, with a storage capacity of 400000 barrels.

Natural gas will be exported through the tie-in of existing subsea facilities and additional pipeline infrastructure.

The Penguins FPSO placed alongside the Dogger Bank A offshore wind platform. Photo: Aibel / Øyvind Sætre