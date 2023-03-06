Denmark Resumes Review of Two Suspended Offshore Wind Farm Applications

Denmark has resumed its review of two of the 33 offshore wind farm applications it suspended last month over worries of breaching European Union state aid rules, the Energy Agency said on Friday.



Denmark, which aims for a fivefold increase in offshore wind power capacity by 2030, has allowed energy companies to submit unsolicited applications to install renewable energy projects under a so-called "open door scheme".

A move to suspend reviewing applications under this scheme, citing a possible conflict with EU law, was widely criticised by the industry.

On Friday, the energy agency said in a statement it had resumed reviews of the Aflandshage and Frederikshavn offshore wind farms.



The remaining projects under the open door scheme will be assessed "as soon as possible", it said, adding that permits of already established offshore wind farms do not breach EU law.

Denmark is home to wind power industry leaders Vestas and Orsted

(Reuters - Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely)