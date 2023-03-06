Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Denmark Resumes Review of Two Suspended Offshore Wind Farm Applications

March 6, 2023

©bphoto/AdobeStock
©bphoto/AdobeStock

Denmark has resumed its review of two of the 33 offshore wind farm applications it suspended last month over worries of breaching European Union state aid rules, the Energy Agency said on Friday.

Denmark, which aims for a fivefold increase in offshore wind power capacity by 2030, has allowed energy companies to submit unsolicited applications to install renewable energy projects under a so-called "open door scheme".

A move to suspend reviewing applications under this scheme, citing a possible conflict with EU law, was widely criticised by the industry.

On Friday, the energy agency said in a statement it had resumed reviews of the Aflandshage and Frederikshavn offshore wind farms.

The remaining projects under the open door scheme will be assessed "as soon as possible", it said, adding that permits of already established offshore wind farms do not breach EU law.

Denmark is home to wind power industry leaders Vestas  and Orsted 

(Reuters - Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely)

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Regulations

Related Offshore News

©Vestas

Vestas to Supply 15MW Turbines for 1.6 GW Offshore Wind...
©jpgon/AdobeStock

Spain to Announce Offshore Wind Tenders This Year


Trending Offshore News

©Deepsea Bollsta, previously known as West Bollsta - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Strikes Oil Again in Namibia with Jonker-1X...
Drilling
Credit: Ministry of Natural Resources Guyana

Shell, Chevron, and Petrobras Eye Guyana Offshore Oil...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine