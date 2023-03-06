Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ONGC, TotalEnergies Sign Deepwater Exploration Deal

March 6, 2023

ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat - ©ONGC
ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat - ©ONGC

India's top explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp has signed a memorandum of understanding with French major TotalEnergies for exploration of deep-water blocks, the company tweeted on Monday.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 85% of its oil from overseas. The country wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas resources to reduce its reliance on costly imports.

The MoU seeks to provide technical help for ONGC's push to explore and reduce green house emissions in development of deep-water blocks especially in Mahanadi and Andamans, off India's east coast.

"We will jointly evaluate Exploration and Development opportunities to create synergies with local economies," said Sushma Rawat, ONGCs' Director for Exploration.

ONGC last year signed heads of agreement with U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil for deep-water exploration on the country's east and west coasts.

The tie-up with Exxon focuses on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery basins in the eastern offshore region and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore area.

Exxon is also keen to buy a stake in some of the local deepwater blocks of ONGC, former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by Ed Osmond)

Energy Deepwater Drilling Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Keppel Offshore & Marine)

Singapore's Keppel Completes $3.34B Sale of Offshore Unit...
EOG Resources areas of operation / Credit: EOG

EOG Resources Says Low Natgas Prices Not Changing Drilling...


Trending Offshore News

©Deepsea Bollsta, previously known as West Bollsta - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Strikes Oil Again in Namibia with Jonker-1X...
Drilling
Credit: Ministry of Natural Resources Guyana

Shell, Chevron, and Petrobras Eye Guyana Offshore Oil...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine